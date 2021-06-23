Hyderabad: Sewage woes choke Boduppal dwellers

Medchal: The onset of monsoon is creating anxiety among residents of Boduppal as the sewerage system seems to have collapsed at least in many busy zones under the Boduppal Municipal Corporation (BMC) jurisdiction in Medchal.

As per the resident's welfare association grievance redressal cell of the BMC is flooded with complaints of overflowing sewage and choked lines in Boduppal as the sewage system has been completely collapsed and not yet repaired when residents tried to reach out to the civic body they get to know that most of the officials are on leave.

According to sources, around 2000 complaints are related to the public health and engineering department only.

Locals say that though works were planned and funds were also released by the State government but due to poor coordination of the officials at BMC, no works were taken up in the area.

K Manohar member of the resident's association has alleged that all the development works have been stopped in the Boduppal area and many public grievances are not being resolved for months.

He claimed that even after lodging several complaints, not even a single grievance has been addressed by the civic body. When Manohar tried reaching out to the officials, he was surprised with the reply he received from the municipal corporation. He said that most of the employees of BMC are on leave and no one can at least note the issue.

Residents shared that several works were left unfinished in many areas, roads were dug up to lay the new sewerage line but not yet completed and dug-up roads are posing threat to commuters. They also say that with the onset of monsoon roads are getting even worse and drainage lines are choked.

A resident Shekar Reddy said, "Earlier during the lockdown, the BMC gave us the excuse that most of the officials are affected to Covid-19 and now that the lockdown has been lifted, they say that officials are on leave."

Residents have urged the State government to inquire about the working of Boduppal Municipal Corporation, which is not operational, and demanded that they take the initiative to appoint an IAS officer as the Boduppal Commissioner so that their problems can be resolved and proper development would take place in the area.

Further, sources said that complaints about streetlight and encroachment cases across Boduppal apart from those about poor roads are with the civic body but not resolved. The BMC claimed to have resolved grievances registered on the BMC web portal.

Citizens, however, differ. T Kishore, a resident of Sainagar, said he had registered a complaint of an open manhole. The following day, he was notified that the complaint was forwarded to the concerned official and action will be taken. But nothing changed and the manhole was still in the same condition even after one week, he alleged.

He also said that if the area receives heavy rain a large number of manholes would overflow and roads can get more bad. When he tried reaching out to the BMC, he was informed that the official is on leave.