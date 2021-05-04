Hyderabad: Shadow police to keep tab on black marketing of oxygen cylinders & Remdesivir injections

Hyderabad: Chand Ahmed Since the second wave of Covid-19 began, the number of hoarders of oxygen cylinders and Remdesivir injections also grew and it's growing with every passing day. So far, the city police have arrested nearly 50 persons who were involved in black marketing the oxygen cylinders and Remdesivir injections. But as the menace of such hoarders is growing, the city police have now ordered the shadow police to keep an eye on such persons. Shadow police officers are generally used during the time of elections, but following the need of the hour the department has ordered the shadow police to work round the clock and report the incidents of black marketing.

A police officer on condition of anonymity said, "The identities of Shadow police officers are kept confidential. Their identities are only known to their reporting officers while the other officers working in the same department are unaware. That is the kind of secrecy which is maintained when it comes to the shadow police. They are experts in blending with the common public and a common man will never know that the person is a secret cop."

"The reason we have alerted such officers is because the menace of hoarders is growing with each passing day. On one hand there are people who are dying due to lack of oxygen cylinders and injections and on other hand there are such crooks that are making money. In order to tail them the department has ordered the shadow police officers to work round the clock and figure out such crooks," noted the cop.

The officers will not arrest or detain the wrongdoers, in fact they will have their eyes and ears on the ground and will keep a tab on all such misdeeds. As soon as they receive any information of wrongdoing they visit the site and figure out the details, once they are convinced that black marketing of oxygen cylinders and injections is taking place, they then alert their reporting officer who then alerts the task force or concerned team and they raid the spot and arrest the persons involved in the black marketing, he further informed.