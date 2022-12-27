Hyderabad: Shaikpet Sarai to sport a new look soon

Hyderabad: After having a dark picture of apathy and negligence for years, centuries-old Qutb Shahi monument Shaikpet Sarai (guest house) will finally be facelifted for adaptive reuse under the aegis of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and National Institute of Urban Management (NIUM) by the Aga Khan Trust for Culture.

This was announced by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) special Chief Secretary, Arvind Kumar on twitter on Monday. "Shaikpet Sarai, a Qutb Shahi 17th century beautiful structure spread over three acres, with 29 rooms, a camel and horse stable, a tomb and a mosque will be restored for adaptive reuse under aegis of HMDA, NIUM and Aga Khan Trust for culture," he tweeted.

The Sarai was constructed in the 17th century to cater to the needs of the travelers in the city. It was constructed along with a mosque attached to it along with a mausoleum.

According to the heritage conservationists, the Shaikpet Sarai is a two-storied arch structure which has over 24 rooms and a big hall. The rooms have enough space to accommodate three persons and shelves to keep their belongings. The guest house complex was built in Qutb Shahi era for the convenience of traders and travelers visiting the Golconda province then.

Earlier, The Hans India on September 2, 2021 also published a report 'Shaikpet Sarai faces risk of crumbling', the Sarai which was been reduced to nothing. The centuries-old two-storeyed Shaikpet Sarai is located a few kilometres away from the historic Golconda Fort. It is in a dilapidated state with portions of the first-floor caving in.

Reacting to the report published by THI, Arvind Kumar assured that the restoration works of Sarai would be taken up along with the Nampally Sarai by the authorities. Arvind Kumar twitted that they will be taking up the restoration works of the Nampally Sarai along with GHMC and will also look into the restoration of Shaikpet Sarai.

The special CS along with other officials visited the heritage structure and officially started the restoration works.

Moreover, the authorities recently announced that the restoration works of the city's heritage monuments and structures like Saidani-Ma Tomb, Sardar Mahal, Mir Alam Mandi, and Mahaboob Chowk Market (Murghi Chowk) will also be taken up to further strengthen the case of Hyderabad for the UNESCO World Heritage tag.

