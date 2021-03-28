Hyderabad: She sculptures marvels out of mean stones

A city-based sculpture artist, Dr Snehalata Prasad chisels stones and manipulates materials into magnificent pieces. Her work is earning laurels in various events and art symposiums held across the country. A versatile painter-artist, she was felicitated with World Asia Achievement Award for two successive years, 2017 and 2018, a state award in 2008, 2009, and 2011.



Speaking to The Hans India, Dr Snehalata says, "I have completed my PhD in Arts from Jaipur University. My art career began with graphic paintings, and later I was attached towards sculptures. Mother nature is my inspiration, I did many sculptures depicting women's sacrifices. Most of them think that it is very difficult for women to do artwork on sculptures, to prove them wrong I took it up as a challenge and have done many sculptures."

From Telangana state, she was the only one to participate in a national art symposium. Her sculpture was the second-largest among 20 other sculptures, the latest one (30ft) was carved by Hriday Kaushal, the curator, and coordinator of the symposium.

Her artworks are uncovered by tapping into innate faculties. The exceptional component in her progress is that of luminosity. She says, "The feeling that one gets is that they are not lit from outside but rather inside to the layering and transparency of colors." With a uniqueness of such soulful artistic talent, Sneha has become India's first female sculpture artist who holds a record for making world's largest 62ft painting and 32ft painting, titled 'Romance in Nature' and 'Golden Era in Indian Art' respectively. The theme of these paintings reflects her constant love towards Indian art forms.

Sneha has to her credit many live shows at DLF Mall, New Delhi, Kurukshetra University, Lalit Kala Academy, New Delhi and Shimla, KPM Highway Project, Mansa Devi, Panchkula Haryana Park, Kurukshetra, Green Kingdom stone sculpture park, Stone sculpture park, Nagpur, and Stone Sculpture Park West zone.

The artistic journey embarked by her has left the way wide open for many Indian women artists to give wings to their imaginations and inspirations and prove themselves. Besides numerous shows all across the world, she has been part of many national artistic camps organized by Lalit Kala Academy Kuhina, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Miniature Art camp, Chandigarh, Multi-art center, Kurukshetra, Stone Sculpture Project, Jaipur. She also showcased her talent internationally at Art Fair, Dubai, and Gaini Art Gallery, Singapore.

She says sculptors need various tools and stones to create artwork. "There are some dangers related involved in what we do since we work with a big stone. Despite these worries, I like to continue my work because I love to tour all over India to install my works." She is also creating space for youngsters to hone skills at her workshop, Sneha Arts. She also helps them by conducting various events and workshops in the city. With a desire to spread wings and fly higher, she tells those aspiring to lift themselves: "Listen to your heart."