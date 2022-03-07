Hyderabad: SHE Teams organise Gender Equality Run

Hyderabad: Hundreds of women including working professionals homemakers and students participated in the 'Gender Equality Run' organised by the SHE Teams of Hyderabad City police on Sunday to mark the International Women's Day that is celebrated on March 8. Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy flagged off the 2K and 5K runs.

C V Anand, Commissioner of Police said on International Women's Day we have decided to appoint one woman inspector as Station House Officer (SHO) in every police station across the city. It's a day to recognise the importance of women who are contributing greatly to all major sectors while handling the family responsibilities too.