Hyderabad: Shilparamam all set to celebrate Ugadi

Hyderabad: Aborate arrangements are being made to celebrate Shobakrith Ugadi Utsavam (Telugu New Year) at Madhapur and Uppal Shilparamam premises on Wednesday by Shilparamam arts crafts and cultural society.

Various cultural events that include Panchanga Sravanam, dance performance and many other programmes will be organized. Osmania University Telugu department Professor Dr Saagi Kamalakara Sharma will be participating in the event. Rashmi Sachidananda and her disciples will be performing a dance at Madhapur. Apart from this Ugadi Pachadi distribution is there for all the visitors and traditional food will be available in food courts at both the places, said a senior officer, Shilparamam.