Hyderabad Shines as the 72nd Miss World Festival Kicks Off with Culture, Glamour, and a Global Message of Unity

Hyderabad came alive on May 10th as the curtain rose on the 72nd Miss World Festival with a spectacular inauguration ceremony at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. For the third time, India plays host to this iconic global event, marking Telangana's 1st... the state welcomed over 110 international contestants with a breathtaking showcase of its rich culture, tradition, and spirit of hospitality.

The event began with a powerful message of ‘Beauty with a Purpose,’ the heart of the Miss World mission. The arena transformed into a living canvas of Telangana’s heritage, as folk and tribal dance performances, including Perini, Kommu Koya, Lambada, and Oggu Dolu that dazzled the audience. This soulful cultural medley offered a vibrant and emotional welcome to participants from every corner of the world.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy officially welcomed the global guests, while Julia Morley CBE, Chairman and CEO of Miss World Limited, declared the festival open with a note of celebration and purpose. “We are thrilled to bring the Miss World Festival to Telangana, a place where tradition beautifully intertwines with innovation,” Morley said. “This year’s pageant reflects the spirit of world unity, peace, and cultural appreciation.”

Adding to the emotional gravity of the moment, reigning Miss World Krystyna Pyszková spoke warmly about her journey and expressed gratitude to the host state. “A heartfelt thank you to the government of Telangana for welcoming all the contestants with open hearts. I encourage all contestants to showcase the rich heritage of their countries and be the voices of their communities,” she said.

In a moment that resonated deeply with both global and local audiences, Jayesh Ranjan, Full Additional Charge (FAC) as Special Chief Secretary of Telangana’s Youth Advancement, Tourism, and Culture Department, said,“It is a historic day as the 72nd Miss World opens in Telangana. Today will be marked as a significant moment where a powerful message of peace is being conveyed to the world. I wish all the contestants to also become ambassadors of peace in their respective countries.”

The evening reached a crescendo with a dazzling parade of nations, where each contestant introduced herself, proudly carrying her national flag. It was a living symbol of unity in diversity, a theme that runs through the heart of this month-long festival.

Running from May 7 to May 31, the 72nd Miss World Festival promises an enriching journey for contestants and audiences alike. Key highlights include a spiritual visit to the sacred Buddhavanam at Nagarjunasagar on May 12, a heritage walk through Charminar and Laad Bazaar on May 13, and a royal welcome dinner at the majestic Chowmahalla Palace, paired with a live musical concert.

The event is supported by Trident, the Official Hospitality Partner, ensuring world-class comfort for guests, and HITEX, the Venue Partner, offering top-tier facilities for the pageant’s vibrant events.

For those following the glamour and grace from afar, the 72nd Miss World Festival is being streamed exclusively on Sony LIV, with regular updates on the official website (www.missworld.com) and Instagram (@missworld).

With hearts full of pride and eyes set on the crown, Hyderabad has officially stepped onto the world stage and the world is watching.