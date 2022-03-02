Hyderabad: Shooter seeks backing of donors to achieve dream

Hyderabad: A young shooter aspiring to play national and international tournaments has urged the State government and philanthropists to support him in achieving his goals.

D Akash hails from the city and has been involved in shooting, which is a costly game, for the last three years. But financial issues are coming in the way of his dream. Most shooting tournaments were cancelled during the last couple of years because of Covid pandemic.

Last year Akash had participated in a State-level shooting competition at Gachibowli stadium in the 10-meter air rifle category but finished 21st.

He said because of lack of costume, riffle needed to participate in the competition, he had to forgo some points. "The shooting outfit itself costs Rs 35,000; riffle costs around Rs 3 lakh". He has urged philanthropists to help him in achieving his dream so that he can bring medals for the country.

Akash, a student of B Com second year in Pragathi Degree College, is taking coaching at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre under trainer Sandeep.