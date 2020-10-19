Hyderabad: SHRC Chairman visits DWAB Blind School

Hyderabad: Justice G Chandraiah, the Chairperson of Telangana State Human Rights Commission, visited DWAB, A Blind School Run by Blind, as part of a surprise visit on Saturday. The DWAB (Development & Welfare Association of Blind) was started with a view to catering to the needs of blind community across the state without any discrimination of caste, community, sex and age. On his visit, he enquired with the people behind running the organization and their well-being.

Utilising this opportunity, Ponugoti Chokka Rao, the founder of the DWAB, which is running a blind school called Nalgonda School for the Blind, explained the problems being faced by them. Rao said they were aiming at the all-around development of each and every blind individual to make him/her a self-supporting and contributing member of the society.

There are around 100 blind students with separate facilities for boys and girls. Life for the blind during the Corona pandemic has become tough. "As it is we need a helper. But, during the Corona times, no one is coming to our rescue," Rao told the Justice. ao, who is also the India General Secretary of All India Confederation of Blind, informed to the SHRC Commissioner the recommendation of the then District Collector VV Chandra Shekhar in 2019, District Collector Gaurav Uppal 2017 and Local MLA urging state government in 2019 to help them etc.

"If the blind is affected by Corona, there is nobody to help us. I am feeling more blind now than ever before," said Rao.

Justice G Chandraiah patiently heard their problems and assured that he would look into them and help them get their problems addressed within 15 days. Appreciating their yeoman service, the guest assured the management a speedy relief from the state government.