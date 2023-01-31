Hyderabad: Shri Ramanujacharya 108 Divya Desha Brahmotsavams from Feb 2 to 12

Hyderabad: To mark the completion of one year of the Shri Ramanujacharya 108 Divya Desha Brahmotsavams, the Samata Kumbh-2023 would be organised at Jeeyar Ashram at Muchintal from February 2 to 12. This announcement was made by Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy in a press conference here on Monday. The 216 feet 'Statue of Equality' was unveiled, and a spiritual centre was started at the Muchintal Ashram on February 2 last year. He said that the one-year had passed quickly, and the stage is set for the Brahmotsavams of 108 Divya Deshas. Several programmes would be taken up during the ten days, where entry would be free for the devotees. Replying to a question, he said that no specific invitation was sent to any VIPs, and a common invitation was extended to all the devotees. It may be mentioned here that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had skipped the inaugural function last year.

The programmes, including Shanti Kalyana Mahotsavam, would be done for all 108 Divya Desha at 5 pm on February 5. Jeeyar Swamy said that nowhere such an event took place where 108 deities were brought in one place. There would be Vahana seva every day, Vasantotsavam on February 6, Dolotsavam on February 7, and Samuhika Pushparchana Teppotsavam would be performed on February 8.

There would be a programme on the recitation of the Bhagavad Gita on February 11 with one lakh people. He said that a few children were getting ready for the 'Super Memory Test'. About 1,000 children would be participating in the Super Memory Test in which the children can recollect any verses of Bhagavad Gita within no time and answer with their memory skills. This would take place during the afternoon on February 8. A nine-Kunda yagam would be conducted on the premises during the Samata Kumbh. The programs would be organised outside the Samata Murthy premises.

During the festival to mark World Cancer Day on February 4, there would be a cervical and breast cancer camp at the premises where 200 doctors would be taking up tests under the aegis of the voluntary organisation Vikasa Tarangini. Jeeyar Swamy said that the organisation had screened over 19 lakh women in various camps.