Hyderabad: SI shows gun at vehicle after commuters refuse to stop for checking

Hyderabad: A sub-inspector of police used a revolver to stop a vehicle during checking after the people denied to stop the vehicle. The incident took place at Old City, Hyderabad in the wee hours of Tuesday. According to the sources, the SI identified as Jabbar was on duty and checking the vehicles at Old City. It is said that five members arrived on an open-top car and the constable tried to stop them but they tried to escape from the spot.



Later, the SI on the spot used his gun to stop them and checked their vehicle. Now, the visuals are going viral on the internet and the higher officials ordered a probe into the incident.