Hyderabad: Significant jump in Covid recoveries

Rajendranagar: Clinics and dispensaries in the city besides vicinities are witnessing the slightest dip in the footfall as the covid-19 positive patients are now recovering fast in-home isolation while most of the people approaching the health care facilities are only to treat their seasonal complications like fever, flu, and body pain.



The health experts are attributing the dip in the positive cases to peoples' consciousness and preventive measures to ward off the contagion.

"People afraid of the prevailing covid-19 catastrophe in the country became more cautious and are taking prophylactic preventive measures to fend off the contagion. This behaviour is helping in breaking the speed of swelling positive cases. The more people take precautions the less positive cases will get reported," observed Dr Mujtaba Ali Hashmi, Chairman Dr Hashmi's Unani Medicine Observation and Research Foundation Hyderabad.

Dr Hashmi, who is performing clinical trials on Broad-Spectrum Antiviral Prophylactic Medicine (BSAPM-UNANI), further said, "Early detection of the virus in the patient holds 90 per cent chances of recovery while in the later stage the chances of recovery drop down to 50 per cent."

As far as home isolation is concerned, he said, it has nothing to do with the virus treatment. It only arrests the spread of the contagion to other family members. "Early detection, precaution, and appropriate behaviour speak more effectively in dealing with the contagion," asserted Dr Hashmi.

Affirming the same, the Deputy DM&HO Rangareddy District Dr Srujana, who is also a Programme Officer for Maternal Health (POHCH) in Rajendranagar, said, "The positive cases are little bit falling owing to the precautions people are taking these days to fend off the infection. Already the ratio of affected people here is not more than 15 to 20 percent and most of the people are recovering in home isolation and are getting timely treatment."

"Medication, breathing exercise, and home isolation besides sanitization are the best remedies to fend off the contagion," She said, adding that "People are having full access to health care facilities in Rajendranagar which carries 12 Basti Dawakhanas, 1 Primary Public Health Centre, 3 Upper Primary Health Centres, and one Community Health Centre."

"The number of positive cases has dropped in recent weeks as much of the patients are recovering fast. As far as the patients are getting proper precautions, diet, and medication there would be no serious concern to the health. In the last month, 47 out of 58 patients got recovered after spending time in isolation or home quarantine while the remaining are gradually recuperating. This week is seen as a period of convalescence as most of the covid-19 patients are recovered," said, Dr Mohd Zameeruddin, who is practicing at Maxpoly Clinic, Kings Colony, Shastripuram.