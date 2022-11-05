Hyderabad: Sikh community takes out colourful procession

Hyderabad: The City's Sikh community took out a Nagar Kirtan (holy procession) from Gurudwara Saheb, Secunderabad, on Friday, as part of the ongoing celebrations of the 553'Prakesh Utsav', the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak (November 8).

Around 20,000 Sikh devotees took part in a grand procession, the special attraction of which was 'Gatka', a famous Sikh martial art form performed by youth hailing from Kalgidhar Dashmesh Jatha.

Throughout the procession life history and teachings of Guru Nanak were displayed on a decorated vehicle with LED screen. A holy procession was taken out from Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad in the evening via Manohar talkies, Clock Tower, Bata, Patny Circle, Kingsway, Monda Market, Alpha Hotel. It returned to the Gurudwara in the night.

A member of GSS Prabhandak Committee, said, "Nagar Keertan was marked by carrying of Sri Guru Granth Sahibji, (revered scripture of Sikhs on a beautifully decorated vehicle, followed by Nishaan Sahebans (religious flag bearers) and demonstration of Gatka skills by youths from Punjab and Hyderabad. The Shabad Kirtan were rendered by the Keerthani Jathas.

He said the main celebration, Prakesh Utsav, on November 8, to mark Vishaal Deewan(mass congregation) will be organised at Exhibition Grounds, Nampally.

Said Akash Singh, a devotee, "for the past 10 years I have been taking part in this procession. I and my family specially take part in the procession to see the mesmerising Sikh martial arts showcased by the youth."