Hyderabad: Sikhs celebrate 'Prakash Utsav' with fervour, devotion in city

Hyderabad: The 553rd 'Prakash Utsav' birthday celebrations of Sri Guru Nanak Devji, the first Sikh Guru and founder of Sikh religion concluded on Tuesday with thousands of Sikh devotees and other community faiths celebrating it with fervour, gaiety and devotion by offering prayers.

Recitation of Gurubani Keertans and sermons by renowned Ragi Jathas (preachers) marked the celebrations. The major attraction of the concluding event was jointly organised under the aegis of Prabhandak Committees, Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad where over 25,000 Sikh devotees and other community faith participated in the 'Vishaal Deewan' (mass congregation) by offering prayers to Guru Granth Sahib Ji (holy scripture of Sikhs) at Exhibition Grounds in Nampally.

The mass congregation began at 11 am continued up to 4 pm and was marked by the recitations of Gurubani Keertans and Kathas (holy hymns) by renowned and reputed Ragi Jathas (Sikh Preachers).

Noted preachers and Ragi Jathas, Bhai Satnam Singh Singhji (Sri Darbar Sahib, Golden Temple, Amritsar), Bhai Sarabjeet Singhji of Patna, Bihar, Hazuri Ragi Jathas, Bhai Hari Singhji, Bhai Charanjeet Singhji, Bhai Jagdev Singhji and other reputed Ragi Jathas who were especially invited from various parts of the country for the important occasion recited Shabad Keertans and Kathas that stressed on imbibing the higher values of life and communal harmony for which Guru Nanak Devji strived.

They also have thrown light on the teachings of Sikh Gurus who stood for national integration, peace, brotherhood and communal harmony. They asked devotees to follow the teachings of Guru Nanak Devji which are very relevant these days. After the culmination of the congregation the traditional Guru-Ka-Langar (free community kitchen) was served to all the devotees where devotees sit with great discipline promoting the feelings of togetherness, fraternity and concern for fellow human beings. Medical health camps were organised at the venue.

Several dignitaries participated in the celebrations. Prabhandak Committee, GSS, President S Baldev Singh Bagga, GSGSS President, S Kuldeep Singh, General Secretary, S Jagmohan Singh, Secretary, S Harpreet Singh Gulati (GSS) and other committee members organised the congregation.