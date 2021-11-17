Hyderabad: Six foot over bridges in city slated for inauguration by year-end

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is focusing on expediting construction of foot over bridges (FOBs) in the city to facilitate pedestrians crossroads without any hurdle.

Work of 21 FOBs are going on in all the GHMC zones at a cost of Rs 127.35 crore in a phased manner. To finish them in the stipulated time officials are focusing on FOBs. The FOBs are being developed to facilitate commuters to cross the roads without any problems with traffic movement. They will help pedestrians to walk over easily, officials informed.

Work of FOBs is being accelerated at Central Mall near Panjagutta, GVK mall, Banjara hills, FOB near Sunshine Hospital, Khajaguda, St Ann's School, Secunderabad, near ESI at Sanathnagar, Vijetha Super Market, Chandanagar.

According to sources in the civic body, authorities are planning to finish the work and get the six FoBs inaugurated by December-end.

The first phrase of work was taken up in LB Nagar zone at a cost of Rs 35.10 crore to build six FOBs. The second phrase work was launched in Charminar zone for the construction of three FoBs at a cost Rs 22.90 crore. In the third phrase a total of six FOBs were taken up in Secunderabad and Khairatabad, including two FoBs in Serilingampally and Kukatpally zones. A total of six FOBs are being built in Kukatpally and Serilingampally at a cost of Rs 39.70 crore The fourth phrase of work to build four FoBs was taken up in Khairatabad and Secunderabad at cost of Rs 29.65 crore. As many as 21 FOBs are at different stages of completion; a few are at the final stage and ready for inauguration.