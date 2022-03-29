Hyderabad: Skill training courses a boon to unemployed youth

Hyderabad: As the health care and electronic courses being run by the National Skill Development Corporation keep on burning flames of hope among the unemployed youth in the county, the centres offering these training programmes too are playing a crucial role in addressing the issue of unemployment especially in the city.



Apart from health care courses like Diploma in Medical Lab Technician, Diploma in Panchakarma and Diploma in Dialysis Technician, training programmes such as General Duty Assistant (GDA), Solar Panel Installation Technician (SPIT), Maintenance Technician Service Workshop (MTSW) and Courier Delivery Executive (CDA) are being provided by the National Skill Development, Government of India.

The two premiere skill development training centres in the city - one at Erra Kunta in Old City and another at Uppal in Medchal Malkajgiri district, saw passing out of a total of 3,280 students who pursued the course and are working with different healthcare and service providing agencies. While a considerable number of them became entrepreneurs with their own start-ups.

These courses with a six-month duration which aimes at upgrading skills among the unemployed youth are being run at skill development centres sponsored by Sun Charitable Trust. As the courses provide job guarantee, the trust has taken it to the students of marginalised sections to hold them placements in various hospitals domestically or in gulf countries simply after completion of the free training programme. For this the Chairman and Founder, Sun Charitable Trust, Barmani Mallikarjun was honoured with honorary doctorate by Asia Videic Cultural Research University, Hosur, Tamil Nadu.

Barmani Mallikarjun said that, "Out of the two institutions, Erra Kunta centre in Old City saw a passing out of nearly 2,140 students since 2017 while institute in Uppal centre made it around 1,140 since 2019. This year Erra Kunta centre registered strength of nearly 480 students while Medchal centre saw enrolment of 240 students."

Apart from health care courses, he said, the electronic courses bring smiles on the faces of unemployed youth by providing promising employment to a myriad number of students in the city. Most of the students who passed out the training programme settled abroad or became entrepreneurs by setting up their own start-ups. During the six months of training programme, students get a stipend of Rs, 2,000 atleast two times. Underlining the need to promote these employment-oriented programmes on a larger scale, Mallikarjun said, "The training courses being offered under Skill Development Programme is providing an opportunity for the unemployed youth to dream their passion to which they cut out for."