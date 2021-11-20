Hyderabad: Slow pace of Chandrayangutta flyover works irks commuters

Chandrayanagutta: With the Chandrayangutta flyover extension works going on at a snail's pace, crossing the entire stretch has now become a herculean task for the commuters and the residents living in the surrounding areas.

The works of the Rs 38 crore project on the national highway are midway and likely to cross deadline. The highway, which is one of the busiest routes, is witnessing huge traffic snarls with ongoing works choking the stretch. The 500-metre-long flyover extension was planned to help commuters have a smooth ride and also to avert accidents on the Inner Ring Road. However, the slow pace of works are adding to the woes of commuters.

With the construction works going on for a year now, the road users are put to great hardships. "During night hours, heavy vehicles passing on roads are compounding our problems. Huge traffic jams are seen even during nights," said Akhlaq Ahmed, a daily commuter.

"Starting from Hafiz Baba Nagar, Chandrayangutta old police station road, Kandikal gate road, Falaknuma road and the main junction Chandrayangutta witnesses traffic jam for quite a long time. We are finding it difficult to cross this stretch," rued Ravi, another commuter. According to Uppuguda division Corporator Fahad Bin Samad Bin Abdat, the works of flyover extension along with road-widening were approved during a standing committee meeting in 2018.

"The works are delayed due to other works taken up by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board and The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana for shifting water, sewerage pipelines, electric wire and poles and construction of box-drain pipes. Now, these works are completed, and construction works of flyover extension will pick up pace," said Fahad.