Hyderabad: SNDP begins nala works at Erragadda metro station

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav inaugurated Rs 12.36 crore nala development works at Erragadda metro station on Thursday. The works will be taken up as part of Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP).

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said, "With the development of nalas, flooding and waterlogging issues would be addressed." Adding that the works include construction of retaining walls and box drains across 830 metres of nala, the Minister added that once the nala works were completed, people residing near Erragadda metro station, Anand Nagar, Prem Nagar, Sultan Nagar and other places would get a big relief from floods which they have been facing for many years.

He said the SNDP would permanently solve the flooding problem faced by the people living in the vicinity of various lakes for many years.

At the inaugural function, MLAs Maganti Gopinath and Madhavaram Krishna Rao, Deputy Mayor Srilatha, local corporator Shahina Begum, SNDP Chief Engineer Kishan, SE Bhaskar Reddy, EE Srinivas and DE Basidar were present.