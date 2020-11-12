Hyderabad: Solar boost to festival of lights

Hyderabad: With an aim to create awareness on saving our environment and develop innovative product, a city-based startup, 'Skill Shark EduTech' launched a solar diya. So let us celebrate the festival of lights with eco-friendly diyas, apart from the traditional earthen lamps. The solar diya consists of a clay diya, a solar panel and a battery to store the energy.

Speaking to The Hans India, Ashhar Ahmed, Director of Skill Development, Skill Shark EduTech, said, "Keeping in view of the current pandemic we thought of utilising our time in developing eco-friendly products and create employment opportunities in rural and urban areas. Our main intention was to make the regular diyas eco-friendly without the need to burn the oil. These solar diyas run on solar energy and save tonnes of oil during the festive season. So, in association with Spartan Technologies we have developed the solar diya."

During daytime the battery is charged through solar panels. Once charged, the diyas light up to six to eight hours during evening hours. These diyas come with sensors which auto switches on and off the diyas.

The diyas have a life of four to five years. "Also, with solar diyas there are no chances of fire incidents," he added. The use of diyas is no longer limited to Diwali and it can be used for various occasions throughout the year. For more details people can visit http://tiny.cc/ordersolardiya.