Hyderabad: Somesh Kumar assumes office
Highlights
Hyderabad: Former Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday assumed office as Chief Advisor to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at the Secretariat.
Kumar assumed office on the sixth floor of the Secretariat after priests performed puja in the chambers. Officials and staff greeted him. He expressed gratitude to the CM for once again bestowing faith and giving him an opportunity to serve the State.
The CM had appointed Kumar as his Chief Advisor on May 9; the order was issued immediately. He will hold office for three years in the rank of Cabinet minister.
