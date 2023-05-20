Hyderabad: South Central Railway to run special trains

Hyderabad: The SCR (South Central Railway) will run special trains between Kacheguda- Narsapur-Kacheguda to clear extra rush of passengers during summer.

The (no 07653) Narsapur-Kacheguda special will depart from Kacheguda at 8.30 pm and arrive at Narsapur at 8.35 am the next day. Its dates of journey are May 25 and June 1.

The (no 7654) Narsapur - Kacheguda special will leave Narsapur at 6 pm and reach Kacheguda at 4.50 am the next day. The dates of journey are May 26 and June 2.

En route the trains will stop at Malkajgiri, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Gudivada, Kaikaluru, Akiveedu, Bhimavaram Town and Palakollu stations in both the directions.

The trains consist of first AC, AC II tier, AC III tier, sleeper and general secondclass coaches. Train no-07435 will depart from Kacheguda at 7.45 pm and will arrive at Nagercoil at 11.30 pm on the next day and date of journey is on May 26, June 2,9,16,23 and June 30. Train no- 07436 Nagercoil - Kacheguda will depart from Nagercoil at 12.30 am and will arrive at Kacheguda at 6.30 am and date of the journey is on May 28 and June 4.

Enroute, these trains will stop at Malkajgiri, Nalgonda, Miryalagida, Nadikudi, Sattenapalli, Guntur, TenaliBapatla, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Vellure Cantt, Tiruvannamalai, Vridhachalam, Srirangam, Tiruchchirapalli, Dindugal, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Satur, Kovilpatti and Tirunelveli stations in both the directions. These trains consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper and General SecondClassCoaches.