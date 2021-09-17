Hyderabad: Southern Railway launches 15-day special cleanliness drive

Hyderabad: The Southern Railway which has been channelising its efforts to achieve sustainable improvement in the cleanliness arena on Thursday launched a fortnight-long special cleanliness drive, 'Swachhata Pakhwada'. John Thomas, General Manager, inaugurated the drive by administering 'Swachhata' pledge virtually to the officers and staff of headquarters.

A press release said, the environment and housekeeping management (EnHM) wing of the railway headquarters, functioning under the aegis of S Srinivas, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, organised a rally to spread the message of '"no to single use plastic" among the employees and the rail-users. The Bharat Scouts and Guides cadets joined the rally and also held mime show to create awareness.

The Southern Railway and its divisions will organise various theme-based cleanliness campaigns during the fortnight with the help of NGOs, Scouts & Guides and volunteers.

The employees will contribute to the drive by cleaning their workspaces and participating in various awareness programmes.

Intensive cleanliness drives focusing on 'fill the dustbin', anti-littering, plastic waste management will be held, apart from regular inspections by officers and supervisors in trains and at stations. All divisions and workshops of the railway launched the drive.

The Swachhata pledge was administered to the employees in divisional offices and establishments. The railway has appealed to the rail-users to join hands in maintaining higher standards of cleanliness in trains, stations and tracks