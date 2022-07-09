Hyderabad: Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar inspects Formula E track

Hyderabad: Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development department, Arvind Kumar on Friday inspected the Formula E track along with Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) team and Formula E team to finalise the track and the works to be taken up.

Hyderabad is the first Indian city to host Formula E racing and the race is scheduled to be held on February 11, 2023. Formula E is the apex motorsport in the Electric Vehicle arena and Hyderabad is all set to host the race for the first time in India.

The site inspection conducted by the officials was to finalise the track for the main event which is planned alongside Hussain Sagar, Lumbini Park and NTR Park. During the inspection, all the works to be taken

up for the race were finalised and Arvind Kumar issued instructions to the officials concerned to ensure that the work is completed on time. Important works like track alignment, Formula E car pitstops, seating arrangement were discussed in detail.

The Hyderabad track will be a street race track and is tentatively 2.5km long.