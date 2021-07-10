Top
Hyderabad: Special panel set up on nala de-silting

Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi
Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi 

Hyderabad: A special committee was set up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to improve the de-silting work of nalas in the City. The civic body had been focusing on the work.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi and officials have been going round the City areas to monitor the work.

As per the GHMC sources, the committee is analysing the process of de-silting. It has plans to adopt different ways. The authorities were planning to study models in other metropolitan cities and adapt their techniques.

Officials of the civic body said 90 per cent of the work has been completed.

The committee members are: Chief Engineer Devanand, Serilingampally Zonal Commissioner Ravi Kumar, Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Ltd (HRDCL) Chief Engineer Ziauddin and Director of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) Vishwajith Kampati.

