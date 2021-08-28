Hyderabad: Special Vaccination drive cranks up pace in Old City

Charminar: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)'s special vaccination drive picked up pace in Old City as special teams fanning out the southern part of the city and creating awareness among suburbanites to cover those yet to receive the jab. The ongoing drive is reaching out to more beneficiaries, as till now as many as 223 residential colonies, localities and slums in Old City under six circles of Charminar zone are declared fully vaccinated.

It was recently announced that the State government is working to make Hyderabad a 100 per cent vaccinated city in a span of 15 days. During the special drive, the first dose and also the second dose of the Covid vaccine are being made available by the authorities.

As part of the initiative, a household survey is being conducted in the area where the vaccination is being administered. Area representatives including MLAs, MLCs, Corporators inspect the vaccination drive in the areas falling under their jurisdiction and encouraging people who were hesitant regarding vaccine to get inoculated.

On Wednesday, Telangana State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar also visited the vaccination centre under Chandrayangutta circle and appealed to the people to utilise this opportunity provided by the government and get themselves vaccinated.

According to GHMC officials, mobilisation teams have been appointed and the officers would go door-to-door to enlist persons yet get their vaccine shot in advance and also inform them about the time and date of mobile vaccine centre visiting their area in advance. During the drive, a total number of 19,540 people were vaccinated with the first dose and 2,955 took the second jab under Charminar zone till now. "Once the entire people in the house were vaccinated, a sticker would be pasted on the doors of houses with a label '100 per cent vaccinated'. Appreciation certificates will also be given to Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) if they achieve 100 per cent vaccination," said an officer.

GHMC zonal commissioner N Samrat Ashok said, "The drive is being conducted in Urban Primary Health Centres, Basti Dawakhanas', Community Halls and mobile vaccination vans in 429 colonies in Malakpet, Santosh Nagar, Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Falaknuma, Rajendra Nagar under Charminar zone, out of which a total of 223 colonies were declared fully vaccinated and appreciation certificates will also be given to colony residents."

