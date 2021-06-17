Hyderabad: Special vaccination drive for Self Help Groups

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has taken up a special vaccination drive for the Self Help Groups (SHGs) women in its limits, which started on Tuesday. With this the civic body has increased the number of vaccination centers in GHMC limits, at present there are 60 centers set up by GHMC.

Earlier, each circle had only one vaccination centre but after the observing the rush for the vaccine and to speed up the vaccine drive, the civic body added one more centre in each circle within GHMC limits," said an official of GHMC.

Recently the civic body held a special drive to vaccinate the super spreaders like LPG Delivery staff, Petrol pump workers, auto and cab drivers, kirana shop and liquor shop employees, similarly at present GHMC is focusing on special vaccination drive for SHGs.

A total of 4, 67,560 members from 46,255 SHGs are residing in GHMC limits out which on Wednesday 48,879 members received their first jab in this special drive.

Zone wise data of SHGs:

In LB Nagar Zone there are 1, 05,770 members of SHGs, in Charminar zone 59,662 members, in Khairatabad 45,773 members, in Serilingampally zone there are 61,842 members, in Kukatpally Zone 1,06,506 members and at Secunderabad Zone 88,007 members.