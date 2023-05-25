Hyderabad: Spend at least Rs 500 for Rs 2000 note in Begumpet

Hyderabad: Now spend at least Rs 500 to fill the fuel if you have the Rs 2000 note as the petrol bunks in the city have been insisted on filling with more value.



The petrol bunks in the city have been insisting that customers to fill fuel for a value of Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 if the customers bring Rs 2,000 notes. This was at a petrol bunk at Musheerabad in the city.













A petrol pump at Begumpet displayed a board stating that the customers should fill in a minimum of Rs 1,000 to get change for Rs 2000 note. While the notes are still valid, they are taking the big note for additional fuel purchase. "The Rs 2,000 note will be accepted only in case the customer fills petrol or diesel worth more than Rs 1,000 for change issue, the board said.











