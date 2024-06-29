Hyderabad: Spreading warmth with smile, NGO donates clothes to aged, disabled

Hyderabad: In an attempt to bring cheers to the faces of the neediest section of the society, Shresta Foundation, an NGO working to extend a helping hand in serving the community through various philanthropic initiatives, came forward to distribute dress material among the elderly women and the disabled in the city.

The programme was organised on Friday at the Government Home for Aged and Disabled Women in Moosarambagh, which witnessed a glimpse of joy and comfort among the inmates of the facility. According to the CEO of the Shresta Foundation, Kankanala Eprahim, a total of 60 sarees and 40 other dresses were distributed among the elderly and disabled women.

“The munificent event is set to take place because of the generous donation extended by Pavani,” he added. The event saw the presence of volunteers Rama, home in-charge Parijatha and nursing care specialist Sara.

Apart from the distribution of dress material, the sumptuous lunch, bedecked with delicious chicken biryani, paneer biryani, and sweet dishes, was arranged by the foundation. This occasion helped create a family-like environment for the inmates, who celebrated the moment for quite a few hours as most of them were abandoned by their real families. The elderly women inmates shared their happiness with the donor and the staff of the foundation for quite a few hours during the event.

Kankanala Eprahim said, “The foundation serves as a bridge between the donor and the beneficiaries and thereby brings cheer and happiness to the faces of the most frozen-out sections of society.”