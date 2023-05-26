Hyderabad: Spurious seeds racket busted, 8 held

Hyderabad: The Special Operation Team of Rajendranagar police on Friday arrested 8 persons involved in selling the spurious seeds. The SOT who raided Balanagar and Rajendranagar locations on credible information, has recovered around 2.5 quintals of fake seeds. It is said that these seeds were being sold to the farmers with a brand called Pavani.



The SOT has taken all the eight members into custody and has begun interrogation after registering a case against them.

It is to mention here that on May 20, State Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali has asked the Telangana police to be vigilant and act strictly to prevent the sale of spurious seeds. The Home Minister held a video conference with the police officers of all the districts at Dr. BR Ambedkar Secretariat. Along with Home Secretary Jitender, DGP Anjani Kumar, Mahmood Ali spoke to the SPs and Police Commissioners of all the districts on the menace of spurious seeds.



He said that some people were trying to sell spurious seeds while the farmers are getting ready for the ensuing Kharif season. He made it clear that the police officers should gather the information in coordination with state Agriculture Department and intelligence personnel and take strict action against the sellers of adultered seeds.

He also said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was continuing the farmer benefit schemes to strengthen the farming sector in the State at a time when welfare the schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and agricultural loan waiver brought lights in the lives of farmers, they need to be protected from being affected by spurious seeds sellers. He said that the Telangana Police Department achieved many successes and gained recognition across the country, and police officers should act in this regard strictly.

Home Minister explained the need to protect the farmers of the state. After the formation of Telangana state, 986 cases were registered against the sale of fake seeds. In connection with these, 1938 accused were arrested and PD Act was booked against 58 people. The Home Minister said that continuous vigilance is necessary to completely stop the sellers of fake seeds. Similarly, legal action would be taken against those who are smuggling liquor from other States.

State DGP Anjani Kumar said that even though this type of crime is decreasing due to the measures taken by the police officers, they should take the initiative root out the spurious seed menace completely. He gave necessary instructions to SPs and Commissioners of the districts. DIG Karthikeya explained how liquor smuggled from border districts. Police were advised to keep a vigil on those who smuggle liquor from other states. Additional DGP Sanjay Kumar Jain, IGP Shanwaz Qasim, SPs Vijayakumar, Venkateshwarlu and others participated.