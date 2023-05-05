Live
Hyderabad: Sri Narasimha Jayanthi celebrated on grand scale
Devotees participate in Maha Abhishekam and enjoy cultural programs
Hyderabad: Sri Narasimha Jayanthi was celebratedon a grand scale at the Hare Krishna Golden Temple in the city on Thursday. The celebrations began with the most auspicious Maha Abhishekam to Swayambhu Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Mulavar, as per Veda Agama Shastras, starting at 5.20 am during the auspicious Brahma Muhurta.
In the evening, the devotees conducted a “Grand 108 Kalasha Veishesha Abhishekam to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Utsavar Deities” accompanied by Vedic mantras and soul stirring Harinamsankirtan. The Lordships were bathed ceremoniously with the auspicious water collected by the devotees from the holy rivers of India.
The festival had several highlights, including Vishesha Darshana of Swayambhu Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, an opportunity for all visiting devotees to participate in the Unjala Seva and perform Jhulan to the Lord, and the conclusion of festivities with Maha Mangala Aarathi and Pushpanjali to their Lordships, followed by Pallaki Utsavam and dinner Prasadam.
Sri Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji, President Hare Krishna Movement, Hyderabad, emphasised that Lord Narasimha protects his devotees from all dangers and disturbances in practicing devotional service to the Supreme Lord.
Therefore, he urged all to visit Narasimha Kshetrams on this auspicious occasion and receive the unlimited blessings of the Lord.
Many devotees from all parts of the city participated enthusiastically in the celebrations and sought Lord’s blessings.
Elaborate arrangements were made for prasadam distribution at the temple.