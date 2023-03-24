Hyderabad: Sri Veera Brahmendra Swamy biography drama performance programme held

RANGAREDDY: Keshampet ZPTC Tandra Vishala Sravan Reddy inaugurated a re-enactment of the biographical drama of Sri Veera Brahmendra Swamy on Wednesday night in Papireddyguda village of Keshampet mandal as part of the celebration of Ugadi festival. The drama show will be performed in parts on 24th, 26th and 28th March.



Speaking on the occasion, Keshampet ZPTC Tandra Vishala Sravan Reddy said that the drama performance programme aims to showcase the life and teachings of Sri Veera Brahmendra Swamy and to promote his teachings among the people. The programme is expected to generate awareness about Sri Veera Brahmendra Swamy contributions to the society.

The ZPTC has highlighted the importance of promoting the cultural and spiritual heritage and has called upon the people to support such initiatives. Such programs also provide a platform for the local artists and actors to showcase their talent and to promote the local art and culture, she said. The key contributors to this show are Late Tandra Narayan Reddy, P Krishnaiah, MD Jahangir, Akula Ramachandraiah, P Sudhakar, Kandada Lakshmaiah, B Jangaiah, Tandra Venkata Reddy, L Fakiriah Goud, L Srinivasulu Goud and others.

Village Sarpanch Vishnuvardhan Reddy, MPTC Bujji Ram Chander, Deputy Sarpanch Abbi Sundaraiah, Gram Panchayat Ward Members and others were present.