  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: SSNMS organises free medical camp & blanket donation drive

SSNMS organises free medical camp & blanket donation drive
x

SSNMS organises free medical camp & blanket donation drive

Highlights

Sri Swamy Naik Memorial Society (SSNMS) organised a free medical camp and also distributed blankets to the poor and homeless at Balanagar on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Sri Swamy Naik Memorial Society (SSNMS) organised a free medical camp and also distributed blankets to the poor and homeless at Balanagar on Sunday.

Dr Swamy Sandeep, SSNMS Medical director said, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swamy Naik, our NGO organised a camp. Nearly 300 people were given medical consultations and free medicines.

Along with this, as the temperature is dipping in the city the society also distributed blankets for the poor as it is very tough for them to afford warm clothes.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X