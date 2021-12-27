Hyderabad: SSNMS organises free medical camp & blanket donation drive

Hyderabad: Sri Swamy Naik Memorial Society (SSNMS) organised a free medical camp and also distributed blankets to the poor and homeless at Balanagar on Sunday.

Dr Swamy Sandeep, SSNMS Medical director said, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swamy Naik, our NGO organised a camp. Nearly 300 people were given medical consultations and free medicines.

Along with this, as the temperature is dipping in the city the society also distributed blankets for the poor as it is very tough for them to afford warm clothes.