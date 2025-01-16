Hyderabad Startup Introduces Custom Dog Spaces with Barkitecture

SVAG Pet Homes, a Hyderabad-based startup, has launched a pioneering line of luxury pet products aimed at providing customized living spaces for pets, particularly dogs. On Thursday, the company unveiled its innovative offerings, which include designer villas, pods, and pet furniture, marking a significant step in pet care and home design.

The founders, Sushanth Kanneganti and Vishal Bothra, alongside co-founders Gopal Varma and Anudeep Y, introduced the concept of "Barkitecture," a term they coined to describe a pet-centric approach to interior design. Barkitecture focuses on creating dedicated spaces within homes that cater specifically to the needs and preferences of pets, ensuring they have a comfortable, safe, and personalized environment.

The rise in pet adoption, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, has led to a growing demand for pet-oriented home solutions. With more people bringing pets into their homes for companionship and emotional support, there has been a surge in interest for high-quality, designer spaces tailored to pets. SVAG Pet Homes aims to fill this gap by offering a range of products designed to enhance the lives of pets while complementing the aesthetics of modern homes.

SVAG’s product lineup includes a variety of villas, pods, and pet furniture, all designed with functionality and style in mind. These products provide pets with their own designated spaces to rest, recharge, and feel secure. The company’s manufacturing facility, located in Aramgarh, Hyderabad, produces these products for both B2B and B2C markets.

SVAG Pet Homes has invested Rs 1.80 crore in its operations and offers a broad range of products that cater to different budgets. Prices for their products range from Rs 15,000 to Rs 5 lakhs, and customers can purchase them online through their website, www.barkkey.com, or on Amazon. The brand's pet furniture and customized dog spaces have already generated significant interest in Hyderabad and are gaining traction across India.

In addition to its commercial offerings, SVAG Pet Homes has also launched the Barkkey Foundation. This initiative aims to promote responsible pet ownership and improve the lives of street dogs through innovative and compassionate projects. As part of its mission, the foundation will allocate a portion of its profits to support the welfare of ten street dogs, and it is actively seeking volunteers to assist with its efforts.Hyderabad Startup Introduces Custom Dog Spaces with Barkitecture