Hyderabad: State Election Commissioner C Parthasarathi tells candidates to file nominations online for GHMC polls

Hyderabad: State Election Commissioner C Parthasarathi on Thursday called upon the candidates contesting in the ensuing GHMC elections to file their nominations online.

The SEC chaired a meeting with the Health Secretary SAM Rizvi and GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar to discuss the modalities for conduct of elections amidst Covid-19 conditions. He said after the onset of Covid-19 pandemic, this is the first time GHMC elections are going to be held.

In view of the Covid prevalence, he said, the Health and GHMC officials should coordinate with each other in adhering to all Covid protocols for smooth conduct of elections.

"The contesting candidates should preferably go for online nominations including filing affidavits," said Parthasarathi, adding that the Election Commission in coordination with the IT department was examining the viability of introducing e-voting on pilot basis. He said that the e-voting would ease the process of voting for senior citizens, disabled persons and polling personnel.

The Health Secretary informed that wearing a mask, usage of sanitizers and the physical distancing were the key factors to avoid spread. SEC has directed health officials to designate chief nodal officer, zonal nodal officer, circle nodal officer from the Health department to monitor health related issues during poll.

They informed that marking should be made at the polling booth for the voters in line to vote. A minimum of 10 percent reserve polling staff should be made available to replace anybody during unforeseen situations.

The SEC directed the GHMC officials to follow physical distancing protocols while identifying distribution centres, reception centres and polling stations. It is discussed in the meeting by the officials to conduct virtual training to polling personnel.