Hyderabad: State excels at providing housing & other facilities

Hyderabad: Now, Telangana is one among the top States in the country in providing housing, drinking water and cooking fuel to its larger population. The two bedroom housing scheme and Mission Bhagiratha were yielding good results in the area of providing housing and drinking water to poor in the State. Telangana stood as the best State in providing potable drinking water to its people after Goa and Bihar in the country.

According to 'India – National Multidimensional Poverty Index', released by the NITI Aayog-2021 report, only 3.20 per cent of the population in the State was deprived of drinking water. In 2015-16, it was 27.81 per cent that struggled for drinking water facility in the State. The drinking water supply network established under Mission Bhagiratha has brought down the drinking water crisis below 4 per cent in a span of just five years.

With regard to housing for poor, Telangana occupied fourth place after Goa, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. Only 19.70 per cent of the population have been deprived of housing. Before the launch of 2BHK housing scheme, the percentage of population without housing was 25.53 per cent. Officials said that the new housing scheme has brought a big change in the lives of poor who were given the houses free of cost.

Similarly, the State was also excelling in providing cooking fuel by occupying one among the top five States in the country. Only 7.80 per cent of population was deprived of cooking fuel. In 2015-16, it was 31.66 per cent. Delhi stands top in providing cooking fuel, followed by Chandigarh, Puducherry and Goa in the country. The measures taken by the government and banking sector also helped to increase the individual bank accounts which helped the farmers get Rythu Bandhu benefit and Aasara pensions for old, disabled, orphan and single women. Only 2.90 per cent of people were not having bank accounts as against 7.46 per cent five years ago.

In schooling, 15.84 per cent population was deprived of the facility. With regard to child and adolescent mortality, 1.38 per cent of the population deprived of the facilities as the Telangana stood top 10 among all States and Union Territories in reducing the mortality rate.

