Hyderabad: Stay calm, self isolate for easy recovery says Covid survivor Pavan Deep

Hyderabad : Relax and rest as you isolate yourself, calm mind can heal everything including health, says a Covid survivor, Pavan Deep from Keshava Nagar Colony in Secunderabad.

Sharing his Covid journey, he said that he was asymptomatic and it took him just a few days to recover. "I had no symptoms, it's still surprising to me, if I really had Covid. Yet I have not neglected the result and immediately isolated myself and followed the needed measures," he added.

Sharing his self isolation experience, Pavan said, "It's hard to stay away from family but we are forced to do it for their health and I did it too. The only thing I did after testing positive is to stay calm and self isolate and to take proper medication and rest; all this helped me much better and we are pleasant today," he added.

Sharing few tips on self isolation, Pavan highlighted few major things which he has followed, such as:

♦ Isolate yourself in a separate room with a bathroom if possible for 10 days

♦ Rest, relax, rest, relax and continue the cycle without doing anything

♦ Keep your mind busy by reading books, watching TV shows and having video calls with your family and friends

♦ Avoid negative thoughts and negative conversations and anything and everything negative for this 10 days

♦ If you feel low, do some light exercise or dance for music as you are confined to four walls , enjoy your own company

Further explaining about isolation, Pavan shared that, "We should Wear a mask covering our nose and mouth whenever we open the door. Those entering your room should also wear a mask. We can Open the windows for ventilation if possible. We need to Wash hands frequently with soap."