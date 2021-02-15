Hyderabad: Still some greedy minds fancy treasure hunt

Charminar: The Hyderabad and surrounding areas with their rich history and heritage are also well-known for valuable antiquities which lure treasure hunters to strike it rich. Despite knowing that it often ends up as a wild goose chase, men from city are losing their prime in their pursuit.



Hyderabad was ruled by several dynasties and even before the arrival of Qutub Shahis, the place was an important strategic location. Later Asaf Jahis and their history compel conjure up images of hidden treasures. The last Nizam VII Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur who was the richest person of his times stashed away his wealth somewhere, believe the treasure hunters, some of whom still rummage around at places like tombs, palaces, religious structures.

Folklore has it that the Charminar's Tunnel, which was constructed by Sultan Mohammed Quli Qutub Shah connects the icon of Hyderabad to Golconda Fort. If this tunnel is explored, a chest could be discovered, believe some treasure hunters. Likewise, they are also hopeful of finding something at Golconda Fort and King Koti palace (Nizam's residence). At King Koti palace, precious jewelry like diamonds, rubies, sapphires, pearls and gems are stored in steel trunks. It will be quite a quest to hunt the royal palace down, they feel.

According to those in the pursuit for years, they zero in on a place with some abnormal activity. The soil from the site will be taken to the sorcerer and he would confirm if the site has some assets and the hunt begins. "Last time we tried to hunt for treasure 3 years back in Shaheennagar area but failed. One in thousands will get the treasure. If one tries to explore, without following due procedure, the person would lose his life or he may turn mad," says one of the treasure hunters on condition of anonymity.

Historians have acknowledged that there were attempts by those who were after easy wealth. It has been observed that the people in search of antiques and historic treasure are also losing their lives and being caught the police, but still one can see the flicker of hope is on and so is the hunt. "People who are considered to have magical powers take the responsibility. They identify the site of treasure, but most of the time they fail to retrieve any wealth. Some also lose their lives and most of them usually turn eccentric," said Dr Samad Osmani, a historian. In search of treasure, the people will be digging deep pits and as a part of gift or a donation, they people also sacrifice goats or other animals. Several such incidents came to light in the past, he added. Human sacrifices are very rare, though.

Referring to the ancient books (not to be disclosed), he said "In those times, the royals used to protect their valuable assets by digging pits and place it inside and bury a person alive for safeguarding it. And whenever someone tries to get it, they would fail. It could be a fact or myth, but it's true that treasure hunt cost several people their lives," explained Dr Osmani.

While giving a reference to an incident, Dr Osmani said that in early 90's, at Purani Haveli of Old City a wall collapsed, in which a skeleton was found wearing huge jewelry with a box of assets. As soon as the nearby residents saw, they took jewelry before the police or other authorities came to the site. It was one of the famous incidents of the Old City on treasure in the recent decades," he mentions.

Another historian Anuradha Reddy of INTACH (The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage) said that in the name of treasure hunt people are destroying the heritage and its value. Most of the time, idols and other properties are stolen and heritage structures including temples and mosques ravaged.

Even now, the people in the Old City find antique coins and other assets in the precincts of palaces or forts. In hope of finding more, they dig more but would not find anything. A few years back some objects were found at a house in Old City during construction. They were not overcome with greed and handed them over to the police and authorities. "In the search of treasure, the greediness of people has destroyed several wells of those times. Even the heritage structure and its surroundings are devastated, but their greediness would not stop and still some are in search of treasures," adds Anuradha.