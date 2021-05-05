Hyderabad: Student Aditya Bhamidipati bridges gap between blood donors & recipients

Hyderabad: With the rapid increase of Covid cases in the city and simultaneously the demand for plasma have also been increasing day by day and family members of Covid patients who are in need of plasma are using various platforms to get in touch with the donors.

Keeping in mind the crisis situation, a fourth year engineering student Aditya Bhamidipati has developed a website 'Covdonors.co.in' that would connect potential donors with compatible patients who are in need of plasma.

Speaking with The Hans India, Aditya Bhamidipati, 21, a student from Gitam University, said: "Since cases are increasing day by day the need for plasma is on the rise. As for plasma donation there is no such platform where people can approach for a donor whereas for other Covid resources that includes oxygen cylinders and beds there are many platforms.

So I thought why not develop a website only for plasma. On April 28, I developed a website name as Covdonors.co.in, basically this website will bridge gap between the donors and the patients. This website will have a database of verified donors, which could help to connect them to the patient directly."

As to handle the data and make calls, a few friends Khoushik, Sushanth and Vishwanath, also engineering students voluntarily came onboard to handle the website.

"This website is user-friendly and once the people click on the website the people can find two buttons one is donate plasma and other is require for plasma , when someone click on the donate plasma, it would take you to Google form where the recipients details are provided and when you click on require for plasma it would give you a list of donors," he said.

"As soon as this website link was posted on a social media platform dozens of requests for plasma donors came up and within a few days, we have over 1,000 patients and 100+ donors registered. Main aim of developing this website was to link the donors directly to the patients without involving a third party," added Aditya.