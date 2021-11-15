Hyderabad: Student unions demand OBC caste-based census

Hyderabad: The All India OBC Students Union, National OBC Rights Protection Forum, and Telangana BC Welfare Association on Sunday held a joint demonstration at the Osmania University, Arts College demanding the Centre to conduct OBC caste-based census by 2022.

Speaking at the protest, Telangana BC Welfare Association State President Erra Satyanarayana said, "It was completely unfair for the BJP government to reject the OBC census without implementing its earlier promise to count OBCs."

He demanded that the caste census was mandatory for the welfare of the backward classes and that the caste-based census would be useful for their advancement and justice for them in various fields. The Central Government should immediately respond and start the OBC census.

Alla Ramakrishna, National President of the National OBC Rights Protection Forum said, "BJP government at the Center had made a solemn promise to count OBCs and later denied that they had violated the rights of the people." He urged the Centre to respond immediately and conduct a caste-wise OBC census by 2022. Alla Ramakrishna called on all OBC associations, organizations, and leaders to unite under one umbrella to continue the caste census and reservations. One lakh postcards will be sent to the Prime Minister, demanding the OBC census. All India OBC Student Union leaders G Kiran Kumar, YS Shiva Kumar, Lingaswamy, Swami Gowd, Kondal, Ravi Teja, Rajesh, and others participated.