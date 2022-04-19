Hyderabad: Students decry scant facilities at Govt Junior College, Neredmet

Hyderabad: The students of Government Junior College, Neredmet are up in arms against the Education department for not providing proper amenities such as washrooms, fans, drinking water and computers on the campus.



Students also pointed out that as there was no separate building for degree students, the classes for inter and degree students were being held in shifts. While classes for Intermediate students are conducted in the morning, the degree students attend classes in the evening. Also sometimes due to the non-availability of classrooms, students are forced to sit in the ground. More than 2,500 students are pursuing courses in science and commerce streams in the college.

"As this is the only government college in Neredmet, we are forced to join this. We have staged many protests and given representations to officials of the department concerned, but in vain. There are no fans in the classrooms and no drinking water facility. Further, there is a washroom only for girls, which is very dirty. There are no washrooms for boys," said Ramesh (name changed), a first-year Intermediate student.

Praneeth, a B.Com second-year student said, "Due to non–availability of drinking water, we carry our bottles from home and sometimes forced to buy water bottles from outside. With no washrooms for boys, we are forced to defecate in the open. Many representations were given to college authorities and also the Education department, but no measures have been taken to provide the needed facilities. For degree students, there are no separate classrooms. We are forced to attend classes in the afternoon. Though there is enough space on the college premises to construct a new building, nothing of such sort is being done." "The 15-year-old college needs to be renovated immediately. The college lacks basic facilities. As this is the only degree college in Malkajgiri, many students take admission here. Along with students, I have submitted many pleas to officials concerned, but it is of no use," said Robin Zacceheus, a social activist.