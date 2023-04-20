Hyderabad students dies at a beach in London, deadbody to be repatriated on Friday

A Hyderabad student pursuing higher studies in London died on a beach in London. Going into the details, K. Sashidhar Reddy and Jyoti couple's daughter K. Sai Tejaswini Reddy of Lakshminagar Colony under IS Sadan Division went to London six months ago to study Aeronautics and Space Master's Degree in Engineering at Cranfield University, UK.



However, on the 11th of this month, she accidentally died after drowning in Brighton Beach. The police there conducted an investigation and informed the family members. The body was kept in a hospital in UK.



The family members requested the state IT Minister KTR to help bring her dead body to India. The minister responded by tweeting, "We are very sorry for your loss. My team will help in repatriating the body by talking to local British Deputy High Commissioner immediately." Similarly, Minister KTR responded to Sai Tejaswini's sister Priya Reddy's tweet and tweeted that the family is facing lot of official challenges to bring Sai Tejaswini's body here.

Meanwhile, the dead body is likely to repatriated to Hyderabad on Friday followed by last rites at the crematorium in Champapet on Saturday morning.