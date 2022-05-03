Hyderabad: Students in a fix as SAT, Inter exam dates clash

Hyderabad: The second year Intermediate students are in a dilemma, with the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) and inter second language paper (Sanskrit) examination is on the same day, May 7. Those who are appearing for both exams have requested the State government to postpone the second language paper for the Inter second-year students.



The Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) is an entrance exam for getting admission to under-graduate colleges in the US. The Inter second language paper (Sanskrit) is scheduled to be held on May 7 from 9 am to 12 noon, whereas SAT timings are from 8.30 am to 12.30 p.m. More than 800 students are to appear for SAT. Due to clash of timings the students will miss the entrance exam this year, allege parents.

Sunita, an Inter second year student, said "SAT is a nationwide exam. To crack it students should be fully prepared. With exams clashing many students will be missing the entrance exam. I am one among them. We cannot miss the second language paper, as it is important. If students are to qualify for the SAT entrance exam and for getting admission, they will be needing Inter pass certificate. As only a few days are left, it will be better if the State government understands our pleas and postpones the Inter second language paper. Then only students will not miss the entrance exam."

Rohan, another Inter second-year student, said, "I had a dream to pursue BBA and MBA from top universities in the US, but due to the clash of exam dates it is shattered. As both exams are very important, I am confused; as only a few days are left for revision, I am confused what to study."

Asif Hussain, president, Telangana Parents' Association for Child Rights and Safety, said this year students will be missing the SAT exams as the next one is in August. By then admissions for this year would be over. As the SAT exam date was announced in the last week of April, we have submitted a representation to the Education department to postpone the Inter second paper for a day or else at least consider rescheduling the exam to the afternoon on the same day. But the State government is least bothered. Only 800 students are appearing for the entrance test, but if they miss out it will be a huge loss for them."