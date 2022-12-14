Hyderabad: Students of private engineering colleges stage protest

Hyderabad: Several students of private engineering colleges affiliated to Osmania University on Tuesday staged a protest demanding the university to cancel the detention system and change the existing credit system. Telangana Engineering Students Joint Action Committee submitted a representation to the officials of Osmania University to grant relaxation to the detained students.

According to the protesters, thousands of students detained under the current credit system were not allowed to pursue further coursework. They lamented that injustice was being meted out to them due to the detention system.

Around 1000 students were detained, most of them from batch 2019-2023. The university should understand the students plea and grant relaxation to the detained students as almost two years were online , said Raichur Sharan Kumar, State President, Telangana Engineering Students Joint Action Committee.