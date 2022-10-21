Hyderabad: Students protest over power cut in hostel

Hyderabad: Students of BC Boys College Hostel, Amberpet, protested at the hostel building on Thursday, when Transco disconnected supply for pending Rs 6 lakh electricity bill for the past one year.

Around 300 students, along with members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI), staged a demostration, as suddenly at 4 pm power supply was disconnected.

Said Ravi, a student, "when we asked the concerned authorities the reason for disconnecting power they said they are not aware. But actually, the main reason is that for past one year Rs. 6 lakh electricity bill is pending".

Another student said, "for the past many months we have been facing frequent power-cuts, but today the power supply was disconnected. The hostel officials are least bothered. Due to their negligence of not paying the bill, we students are suffering. After we visited the collector's office, the supply was restored. But in the coming days we may face the same situation."