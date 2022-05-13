  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Study of diverse population, leads to better understanding of type-2 Diabetes

Study of diverse population, leads to better understanding of type-2 Diabetes
x

Study of diverse population, leads to better understanding of type-2 Diabetes

Highlights

A worldwide study of diverse populations has shed new light on how genes contribute to type-2 Diabetes.

Hyderabad: A worldwide study of diverse populations has shed new light on how genes contribute to type-2 Diabetes. The study, DIAMANTE (Diabetes Meta-Analysis of Trans-Ethnic association studies) co-led by Prof. Andrew Morris at the University of Manchester, is published in Nature Genetics.

Dr Giriraj R Chandak, chief scientist at CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CSIR-CCMB) and one of the lead investigators from India, highlighted the study as a landmark event, where scientists from different parts of the world put together their minds to understand similarities and differences in genetic susceptibility to type-2 Diabetes in different populations.

A release by CCMB scientists said the global prevalence of type-2 Diabetes, a familial disease with severe morbidity, has increased four-fold over the last three decades. South Asia, especially India and China, are major hubs of this spurt. It is thought that Indians are specially at risk of type-2 Diabetes because they are centrally obese, meaning fat around the abdomen – indicative of fat around their visceral organs, and are more insulin-resistant right from birth. This is in contrast to the Europeans who are overall fat in a generalised manner. Despite this fact, the largest studies to understand genetic basis of type-2 Diabetes have mostly been conducted on populations of European ancestry.

This recent study compared genomic DNA of 1.8 lakh people with type-2 Diabetes against 11.6 lakh normal subjects from five ancestries –Europeans, East Asians, South Asians, Africans and Hispanics, and identified a large number of genetic differences (Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms or SNPs) between patients and the normal subjects. The study found population-specific differences in genetic susceptibility to type- 2 Diabetes.

The results pave the way for development of ancestry-specific genetic risk score for risk prediction in different populations and has immense implications for Indians, as every sixth individual is a potential diabetic," said Dr Chandak.

"This study sets up the stage for further investigating the South Asian population for genetic susceptibility to type-2 Diabetes and extend the journey on the path of precision medicine," said Dr. Vinay Nandicoori, Director, CCMB.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X