Hyderabad: Stung by allegations, KTR slaps legal notice on conman Sukesh

Hyderabad: BRS working President and IT and Industry minister KT Rama Rao took serious note of the allegations levelled by Sukesh Chandrashekhar against him and sent a legal notice to the latter demanding an unconditional apology.

Chandrasekhar was an accused in over thirty high profile cases of forgery, extortion and money laundering and is currently in the Mandoli jail in New Delhi. He was also facing the charges of extorting more than Rs.200 crore from the wife of a former Fortis founder, among other corruption charges.

He is said to have sent a ‘complaint’ to the Union Home Minister, Telangana Governor and the CBI director, leveling allegations against Rama Rao.

The BRS leader also responded sharply on social media. A ‘delusional fraudster and a noted criminal called Sukesh’ had made some ‘ludicrous allegations’ against him. “I have never heard of this rogue and intend to pursue strong legal action against him for his nonsensical utterances. Request media also to be circumspect when publishing such wild comments/claims from fibsters,” KTR tweeted before sending legal notice to him through his advocate.

KTR said that the allegations in the so-called complaint were fictitious and concocted and based on falsified, manipulated and forged records, the notice said Chandrashekar had deliberately and wantonly made completely scandalous remarks against the Minister without an iota of proof.

“Despite being in judicial custody in respect of multiple criminal cases, it appears that you are vying for media attention from within the confines of your jail cell by publicizing and sensationalizing patently derogatory and scurrilous falsehoods against popular and responsible public figures…” the notice read.