Hyderabad: Sudden razing of sarkari school bldg.rankles students, teachers

Hyderabad: The sudden dismantle of the Sitaphalmandi Government High School building has left students and teachers in the lurch specially during the ongoing exams.Students are forced to sit on the floor and write their exam.

Teachers allege that the building was demolished before allocating them any other temporary place. Temporarily, the government junior college and government degree college has been shifted to the nearby community hall but no place has been allocated for the government school. According to teachers. Established in 1952 and holding a strength of 750 students, Rs 29.75 crore were sanctionedunder the MLA funds for the construction of school and college at its premises.

"Our school was dismantled without any prior notice and no provision was given to students to sit and write their exams. We are also unaware of the building plan, says VK Murthy, headmaster of Sitaphalmandi Government High School.

Though the State government has taken an initiative to facelift our school, but there are some procedures to follow before beginning the works.It is completely wrong to just dismantle the building without any prior notice, he added.

According to sources only 1/3 of the land area is allotted for school construction, whereas 2/3 of the land is allotted to construct colleges, which is not at all sufficient for schools. There is also no mention of provision of a new playground for school students. It will be better if the Education department rethinks of the school plan and provide alternative solution," said Rohini(named changed), teacher.