Hyderabad: Sulaiman Nagar wallows in pathetic conditions

Hyderabad: With no proper sewerage line and lack of sanitary supervision, the Sulaiman Nagar ward under Rajendranagar Division has become infamous for unhygienic conditions with streets always filled with overflowing sewerage in the entire Charminar Zone.



The residents are blaming the public representatives for the mess the entire area is presently now in. With the recent rains aggravating the conditions, the voters are criticizing the public representatives and officials for neglecting the area. Sulaiman Nagar, with a voter strength of around 38,000 out of an estimated 50,000 population in the area, is being represented by Abida Sultana as a Majlis Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (MIM) corporator.

The ward is a part of Rajendranagar Legislative Constituency represented by MLA Prakash Goud. The entire Sulaiman Nagar ward consists of densely populated areas such as Mahmood Nagar, Indra Nagar, Wadi-e-Mahmood, Kishori Masjid and Chintelmet with a famous landmark in its opposite direction is the office of the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB).

"Though MLA Parkash Goud has been representing the constituency for the last 15 years, but no development works are seen on the ground ever since he was elected for the first time in 2009 on Telugu Desam ticket and later on TRS," rued Mohammed Khawaja Moinuddin, a resident of Sulaiman Nagar. Similarly, he said the local representatives seldom appear and address the issues concerning the electors. The cosmetic visits just for namesake has made the ward most backward in the entire Rajendranagar constituency while locals have turned obnoxious to the present impassive and murky state of affairs.