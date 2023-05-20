Hyderabad: Support for women at workplace ‘SAHAS’ launched

Hyderabad: State Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali on Friday launched ‘SAHAS’, at the ITC Kakatiya, in the presence of Director General of Police, Anjani Kumar, Addl DGP Women Safety Wing, Shikha Goel, Varanasi Femina Miss IndiaManasa.

Sahas, means ‘Courage’ that aims to strengthen the ecosystem of support for women who face workplace sexual harassment. Under the initiative, the Sahas Microsite, Sahas Sathi Chatbot, Sahas Whatsapp Number, Forum and online support facilities were launched on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahmood Ali said that Telangana is among the youngest States in the country which continues to lead the way in terms of groundbreaking initiatives involving government industry partnerships. Sahas programme is another brilliant example of the same, he pointed out. He lauded the efforts of the State Police in working hard to reduce crime in the State.

Anjani Kumar lauded the Sahas initiative and called it natural next step towards reducing vulnerabilities in workplaces. Telangana, on a conservative estimate, will have over 3 lakh employers and over time and it will be the endeavor of Sahas team to ensure that all employers are connected and sensitized through awareness and training activities. He also asked the Sahas Steering Committee to ensure roll out of a massive awareness cum training campaign among their stakeholders, including affiliate companies, and government departments as well.

Shikha Goel who was instrumental in the conceptualisation and implementation of Sahas, said “SAHAS, is a first of its kind initiative in the country, involving a collaboration between industry bodies and a State Police Force. It is our commitment to preparing our current and future generation of working women to a supporting and sensitive workplace.”

C Shekar Reddy, Chairman- CII & IWN said that under SAHAS initiative, they will be benefited by the support extended to them through legal and training experts in creation of an enabling ecosystem and strengthening of existing support channels in their organizations.

Bhagwati Baldwa, CMD - Kartikeya Group of Industries said the Baldwa Group of Industries was happy to be the proud sponsor of SAHAS Initiative. Being a successful women entrepreneur herself, and among the few employers who employ over 80% women in their workplace, she believed that the solutions provided through SAHAS will go a long way in strengthening the safety mechanisms at workplaces in Telangana.

To know more about SAHAS you can log on to web site https://womensafetywing.telangana.gov.in/sahasOr, Whatsapp at 7331194540 or send email to [email protected]