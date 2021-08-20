  • Menu
Hyderabad: Tahsildar caught for demanding bribe

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths arrested Tahsildar Chandra Rao for demanding a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a person to issue Tenant certificate. They registered a case on him

Hyderabad: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths arrested Tahsildar Chandra Rao for demanding a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a person to issue Tenant certificate. They registered a case on him.

According to information, Chandra Rao, tahsildar of Amangal mandal in Rangareddy district, demanded Rs 25,000 bribe from MD Khaja, resident of Hyderabad, to issue tenant certificate. Following a complaint from MD Khaja, the ACB laid a trap and arrested Chandra Rao at his residence at Gandipet on Thursday.

The ACB officials said that Chandra Rao was arrested and would be produced before court for judicial remand.

